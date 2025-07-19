NEVER IN THE FIELD OF HUMAN COMEDY HAVE SO MANY CONTRIBUTED TO SO FEW LAUGHS:

Many of which presumably are his “comedy” writers. In his 2003 obit for Bob Hope, Mark Steyn wrote:

If Hope started out as the first modern comic, he quickly became the first post-modern one. Other comedians had writers, but they didn’t talk about them. Radio gobbled up your material so you needed fellows on hand to provide more. But Hope not only used writers, he made his dependence on them part of the act: I have an earthquake emergency kit at my house. It’s got food, water and half-a-dozen writers.

As Megyn Kelly asked yesterday, if Colbert has such a large staff behind him, why do they churn out such unfunny material? How does Colbert get up in front of a studio audience and not know his material is terrible?

Exit quote: “CBS was basically running a high-production-values MSNBC late night variety show and wanted advertisers to act like it was a Magically Broadly Popular program coming off a banger prime-time lineup in 1987.”