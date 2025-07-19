TIMES CHANGE:

Whenever a news headline says "Far-right protesters", you can usually interpret that as "Good, hard working people who want their country back".

Previously, from P.J. O’Rourke’s Parliament of Whores:

Not long after Andy [Ferguson] and I met, we were driving down Pennsylvania Avenue and encountered some or another noisy pinko demonstration.

“How come,” I asked Andy, “whenever something upsets the Left, you see immediate marches and parades and rallies with signs already printed and rhyming slogans already composed, whereas whenever something upsets the Right, you see two members of the Young Americans for Freedom waving a six-inch American flag?”

“We have jobs,” said Andy.