The media has such a bad case of TDS that they are defending high fructose corn syrup now.

Remember when the MAHA agenda used to be considered a lefty agenda? Organic whole foods and crunchy lifestyles were considered hippie fads. My, how things change.

Trump made them defend high fructose corn syrup in coke. https://t.co/zvtCwBKQoH — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 18, 2025

Yes, we’ve got NBC and the New York Times writing hit pieces on Coca-Cola because Trump is pushing to [checks notes] replace high fructose corn syrup with pure cane sugar. (Also known as “Mexican Coke.”)

Which seems odd, considering their former boss’s take on it in 2007, long before his brain turned to high fructose applesauce: