WELL, WHEN YOU PUT IT LIKE THAT…:

“He was a gerbil of a man, an establishment shill, a toadie to big government, a follower instead of a trailblazer, a self-involved statist, a moral coward in the face of Woke McCarthyism, and a divisive, self-regarding loser who killed an entire late-night franchise because he sought applause from those who agreed with him instead of laughs from the rest of us.

“Most unforgivably, he sought only the approval of elites because he saw himself as too superior to entertain the rest of us.

“In short, Stephen Colbert will be remembered as a dick.”