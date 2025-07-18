WAIT, WUT? Woman Who Helped Kamala Harris Demonize Brett Kavanaugh Now Works for Trump at DOD. “Samantha Goldstein, who gave more than $19,000 to Democrats in the past three years and called Trump ‘unfit to hold office,’ nonetheless works as an associate deputy general counsel in the DOD under him. She previously served as a special counsel for Harris in 2018.”
