THIS IS CNN: CNN Guest Seems To Suggest Trump Might Not Have Been Shot.

The entire situation was caught on video, and everyone with a brain can clearly see what happened. Well, CNN guest Toure seems to think the official story and events captured on film might not be so clear.

“He supposedly got shot in the ear. We never heard from his doctors on that…When did we hear from his doctors,” Toure said Thursday night on CNN.

When asked again if Trump was shot in Butler, he refused to acknowledge a basic fact.

“I wasn’t there. I don’t know. I don’t know,” Toure further said.

Complete stupidity.

Watch the mind-boggling moment unfold below…: