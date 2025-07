THE BULLY WILL CONTINUE BULLYING UNTIL PUNCHED IN THE FACE:

The origin of these is China

CCP-connected researchers just got caught smuggling wheat blight into the Upper Midwest, where most of our wheat is grown, in an act of agroterrorism

They’ve also released a bug that killed 95% of the Florida orange groves

— Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) July 17, 2025