GOODER AND HARDER, NEW YORK:
New Yorkers are excited about Rikers being emptied into Manhattan. https://t.co/eusSm9TrkH
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 18, 2025
Bane smiles under his mask:
Related: Mamdani’s anti-cop zealotry means crime and chaos for NYC — it’s all in his agenda.
Zohran Mamdani is one smooth talker.
He claims he “no longer believes,” as he did just five years ago, that the New York City Police Department is a “wicked and corrupt” institution that must be “defunded” and “dismantled.”
He says he really didn’t mean it when he blamed “the police themselves” for “perpetrating an enormous amount” of violent crime, “especially with regard to sexual violence.”
He insists he was misunderstood when he tweeted, “The NYPD is racist, anti-queer and a major threat to public safety.”
Bull. Mamdani will be a disaster for public safety in New York City if he becomes our mayor.
This was Kamala Harris’ strategy last year to try to disavow all the crazy stuff she said in the past without ever actually disavowing it. Despite a supine media allowing her to get away with her flip/flops, it ultimately blew up in her face. (“Kamala is for they/them, President Trump is for you.”) But with three other candidates splitting the rest of voting, Mamdani could well sail through, despite (because of?) his radical past and concomitant bonkers statements.