GOODER AND HARDER, NEW YORK:

New Yorkers are excited about Rikers being emptied into Manhattan. https://t.co/eusSm9TrkH

Bane smiles under his mask:

Zohran Mamdani is one smooth talker.

He claims he “no longer believes,” as he did just five years ago, that the New York City Police Department is a “wicked and corrupt” institution that must be “defunded” and “dismantled.”

He says he really didn’t mean it when he blamed “the police themselves” for “perpetrating an enormous amount” of violent crime, “especially with regard to sexual violence.”

He insists he was misunderstood when he tweeted, “The NYPD is racist, anti-queer and a major threat to public safety.”

Bull. Mamdani will be a disaster for public safety in New York City if he becomes our mayor.