CNN’S ALLISON MORROW ON THURSDAY MORNING: Trump may have broken Wall Street.

CNBC ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON: S&P 500 rises to new closing record, boosted by solid earnings and U.S. economic data. “The S&P 500 added 0.54% for a record close of 6,297.36 — its ninth this year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.75% for its tenth record close of 2025, ending at 20,885.65. Both indexes also touched fresh intraday all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 229.71 points, or 0.52%, and settled at 44,484.49.”

Please break it some more, Mr. President.