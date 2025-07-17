THE ART OF THE MEGA-DEAL: Trump discussing drone ‘mega deal’ with Ukraine — as US tech lags behind adversaries: ‘The people of America need this technology.’

Speaking exclusively with The Post on Wednesday, Zelensky revealed that his latest talks with Trump focused on a breakthrough deal that would see the US and Ukraine prop up each other’s aerial technology — with Kyiv offering to share everything it’s learned about modern warfare in the three-year conflict with Russia.

The deal could be transformative for the US military and national security, with officials and drone experts warning that America’s technology lags far behind Russia and China, and American soldiers are ill-equipped to use the UAVs or defend against the types of devices being produced by adversaries.

“The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal,” Zelensky told The Post of Ukraine’s latest drones, which have been able to penetrate Russia’s defenses to take out heavy bombers and strike as deep as 800 miles over the border.