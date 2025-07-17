HMM: Trump to open 401k accounts to private market in bombshell move that could see savings skyrocket.

Trump is expected to announce the new policy soon, but precise details are being kept tightly under wraps and are still subject to change, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The executive order is expected to instruct the Labor Department to begin working with the Securities and Exchange Commission on guidance for employers and plan administrators.

It would represent a huge victory for the private equity industry, which has long been lobbying to gain access to workers’ 401k plans, which currently is worth about $12.5 trillion.

These portfolios have long been primarily comprised of stocks and bonds, largely because they carry less risk than other forms of investment.

Private markets would give accountholders greater opportunity for growth and long-term rewards, allowing investors to capitalize on private equity, venture capital, real estate and hedge funds which aren’t on public exchanges.

But there are also major risks associated with private equity investments.