CBS REPORTER CLAIMS HE GOT ‘PTSD’ AFTER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT – The Reason Is Mind-Boggling:

CBS News Capitol Hill correspondent Scott MacFarlane made a rather remarkable claim during an interview with former “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd on Wednesday.

MacFarlane and Todd were discussing the discipline doled out in recent days to multiple Secret Service agents over their response to the assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The CBS reporter somehow found a way to make the trauma his own, not because of the actual shooting that nearly killed the President, but because MAGA supporters were going to kill him.

“For those of us there, it was such a horror because you saw an emerging America,” the melodramatic guest recalled. “And it wasn’t the shooting, Chuck.”

“I got diagnosed with PTSD within 48 hours. I got put on trauma leave, not because I think of the shooting, but because you could — you saw it in the eyes, the reaction of the people. They were coming for us,” MacFarlane continued to quiver. “If he didn’t jump up with his fist, they were going to come kill us.”