UM…:

BREAKING: Mel Witherspoon, the Democrat City Council President for Erie City, PA, just claimed he shot a man in the head when he was 17 and got away with it because of mafia ties and connections.

"I shot him in the head point blank… I stayed in jail one night, I never went to… pic.twitter.com/SCzrZRKTWb

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 17, 2025