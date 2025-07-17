DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Going fuzzy: NY drops exams for ‘portrait of a graduate.’ “Starting with the class of ’28, New York high school students won’t have to pass Regents exams in English, math, science and social studies to earn a diploma, reports Alex Zimmerman on Chalkbeat. The Class of ’31 will have to meet ‘portrait of a graduate’ requirements.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.