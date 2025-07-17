YOUR OCCASIONAL REMINDER — IF ONE WAS NEEDED — THAT LEFTISM HAS NO INHERENT LIMITING PRINCIPLES:

What I find puzzling and interesting about NPR is the same thing, in miniature, that I find puzzling about liberalism in many contexts: the utter inability to impose limits on itself, even when the failure to do so is obviously self-destructive. If NPR had even pursued its… — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) July 17, 2025

“Too much is never enough,” the wise man said.

