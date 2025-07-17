YOUR OCCASIONAL REMINDER — IF ONE WAS NEEDED — THAT LEFTISM HAS NO INHERENT LIMITING PRINCIPLES:
What I find puzzling and interesting about NPR is the same thing, in miniature, that I find puzzling about liberalism in many contexts: the utter inability to impose limits on itself, even when the failure to do so is obviously self-destructive. If NPR had even pursued its…
— Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) July 17, 2025
“Too much is never enough,” the wise man said.
Related (From Ed):
Liberalism rejects the very concept of limits on itself because that would negate its internal determinism and, more broadly, the telos itself. What we see as obvious self-destruction is, to them, victimization by opposing forces which, of course, are always wrong.
— S. Maria Shreve (@s_shreve1) July 17, 2025