YOU’RE GONNA NEED A MUCH BIGGER BLOG: NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher on CNN: “As far as the accusations that we’re biased, I’d stand up and say, ‘Please show me a story that concerns you.’”

Here you go:

Your Honor, I’d like to enter these into evidence. https://t.co/qCdJF745dC pic.twitter.com/RjZYioO9NV — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 17, 2025

In addition to the examples posted by Siraj and Sen. Kennedy, there’s this recent Twitter/X thread by Drew Holden:

🧵Thread🧵 I’m not sure people realize just how egregious some of NPR’s “journalism” has been. Amid the debate about defunding the network, I wanted to walk down memory lane to revisit some of its worst coverage. There’s a lot. ⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 15, 2025

And:

● Perfect Timing! Here’s a Propaganda Parade From NPR and PBS Just As Trump’s EO Ends Gov’t Funding.

—Twitchy, May 2nd, 2025.

● Debunking NPR’s Bizarre ‘In Defense of Looting’ Interview.

—Instapundit.com, September 2nd, 2020.

● NPR’s notorious right-wing bias.

—Julian Sanchez, Reason.com, December 15th, 2005.

Actually, just typing “NPR Bias” into the Instapundit search engine will bring back plenty of results, as will typing “Katherine Maher” into the search engine.

Related: Give Us a Break! PBS Chief Paula Kerger Pretends to Not Know About Her Outlet’s Well-Documented Bias.

