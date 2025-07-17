July 17, 2025

YOU’RE GONNA NEED A MUCH BIGGER BLOG: NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher on CNN: “As far as the accusations that we’re biased, I’d stand up and say, ‘Please show me a story that concerns you.’”

Here you go:

In addition to the examples posted by Siraj and Sen. Kennedy, there’s this recent Twitter/X thread by Drew Holden:

And:

Perfect Timing! Here’s a Propaganda Parade From NPR and PBS Just As Trump’s EO Ends Gov’t Funding.

—Twitchy, May 2nd, 2025.

Debunking NPR’s Bizarre ‘In Defense of Looting’ Interview.

Instapundit.com, September 2nd, 2020.

NPR’s notorious right-wing bias.

—Julian Sanchez, Reason.com, December 15th, 2005.

Actually, just typing “NPR Bias” into the Instapundit search engine will bring back plenty of results, as will typing “Katherine Maher” into the search engine.

Grok chimes in:

