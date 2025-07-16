HOW LOW CAN THEY GO?
Democratic Party Approval Rating
🟢 Approve: 19% (-53)
🔴 Disapprove: 72%
Quinnipiac | July 10-14 | 1,290 RV pic.twitter.com/rD1q7p0h90
— OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 16, 2025
