KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dear NPR and PBS — The ‘Public’ Shouldn’t Have to Fund Anything. “We now have to see if House Republicans can be functional or if we will have to endure another ‘herding cats while drunk and on stilts’ affair. You may say I’m a dreamer, but I have high hopes for this one.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.