2026 PREVIEW: Trump says Texas redistricting plan could deliver 5 more GOP House seats.

President Donald Trump expressed confidence this week that Texas Republicans could gain as many as five additional seats in the US House of Representatives through a redistricting plan expected to be taken up during a special legislative session later this month.

“I think we’ll get five,” Trump told reporters, according to The Hill. “And there could be some other states we’re going to get another three, or four or five in addition. Texas would be the biggest one.”

Trump also noted that it would be “okay” if left-wing states like California or New York pursued redistricting plans of their own.

The president’s remarks follow Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement that redistricting will be part of the upcoming special session. Abbott announced last week that the state will introduce “a revised congressional redistricting plan in light of constitutional concerns raised by the US Department of Justice.”

Although redistricting traditionally occurs every ten years, Trump’s team is reportedly encouraging Texas to redraw its maps sooner in order to expand the GOP’s House razor-thin majority ahead of the 2026 midterms.