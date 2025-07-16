THE NEW YORK TIMES STUMBLES INTO KRAUTHAMMER’S LAW:

Horrified to learn about this moral vilification of the opposing side, a completely new phenomenon in American politics pic.twitter.com/ni3v145jbg — Spencer A. Klavan (@SpencerKlavan) July 16, 2025

In 2016, Ben Shapiro wrote: The Left Wins because It Fights Politics on the Field of Morality.

Krauthammer’s Law defines the left’s Manichean worldview thusly: “To understand the workings of American politics, you have to understand this fundamental law: Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil,” Charles Krauthammer wrote in 2002. And viewing someone of a differing ideology as being evil is a very different stance than viewing him as simply uninformed or otherwise somehow misguided.

After a decade of lawfare against him, the left shouldn’t be surprised that Trump adopted a similar worldview along the way.