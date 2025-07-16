IN OTHER DEVELOPING NEWS, WATER IS WET: Memo Reveals D.C. Judges Are Predisposed Against Trump Administration.

Judge Boasberg’s comments reveal he and his colleagues hold an anti-Trump bias, for the Trump Administration had complied with every court order to date (and since for that matter). The D.C. District Court judges’ “concern” also went counter to the normal presumption courts hold — one that presumes public officials properly discharged their official duties. Apparently, that presumption does not apply to the current president, at least if you are litigating in D.C.

And what is both troubling and ironic is that only a few days later, Judge Boasberg, in a case in which he completely lacked jurisdiction, as the Supreme Court would later confirm, entered a lawless order commanding the Trump Administration to halt removals to El Salvador. So, one of the judges concerned about Trump following the law, ignored the law. Nonetheless, Judge Boasberg would later find “the Trump Administration committed criminal contempt of court” by failing to turn the planes around or fly the gang members back to the U.S., even though the court’s written (and unlawful) injunction ordered neither.

As I said at the time, the Chief Judge of the D.C. District Court seemed hellbent on finding the Trump Administration in contempt. It would seem, we now know why: Judge Boasberg and his colleagues prejudged Trump as a scofflaw. The reality, though, is the president has shown great restraint in the face of an avalanche of lawless lower court orders.