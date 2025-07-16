THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: AOC Parades Her New Bestie Mamdani Around Washington, DC As the DNC Keeps Their Distance.

AOC does have other Democrats rallying around her buddy Mamdani, those who are from other states who can safely endorse him without a lot of repercussions. Like Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), who called Mamdani “inspiring,” and California’s Ro Khanna, who called him “impressive.” But it was Rep. Nydia Velasquez (D-NY), whose district is also in the New York City area, and who has endorsed Mamdani, who might have given the best indication, based on her description of the Dem mayoral nominee, as to where the party is headed, as if we didn’t already know. She said, “it it just its just beautiful to have someone who is so authentic, you know, that money cannot buy that. And, we had a great conversation.”

Democrats are in an ever-deepening hole of their own making. My colleague, Katie Jerkovich, reported on former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich’s recent interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity, where he advised moderate Democrats, if there are any left, to “become Republicans. You have no future in the Democratic Party.” Newt’s prediction: both Schumer and Jeffries will meet with Mamdani and endorse him because they are terrified of the radical leftists in the party. But in case Schumer and Jeffries either really don’t know, or are in denial, the radical left-wing “wing” of the party is no longer a wing; they are the party.