Inbox: top Jill Biden aide Anthony Bernal pled the 5th today.

According to Comer’s office,

“Bernal pleaded the Fifth when asked if any unelected official or family members executed the duties of the President and if Joe Biden ever instructed him to lie about his health.” pic.twitter.com/eRMRZIDyXx — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 16, 2025

Just a reminder that when it’s a Republican, pleading the 5th is a tacit admission of guilt.