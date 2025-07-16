TEXAS FLOOD COVERAGE BELIES PUBLIC RADIO’S BOAST OF UNIQUE, EMERGENCY REPORTING:

Texas Public Radio claims it should continue receiving taxpayer funding because it provides vital news and emergency alerts that “others don’t” – but, when it comes to the devastating floods of July 4-5, just the opposite appears to be true.

The National Weather Service issued the first flash flood watch for heavily-hit Kerr County at approximately a quarter to one in the morning (12:41 a.m. local time) on Thursday, the day before the flood. By 11:03 a.m., more than ten hours later, Texas Public Radio (TPR) had not yet alerted its Facebook page readers of the danger.

But, it had made dubious claims in a post urging readers to lobby Congress to ensure it keeps receiving taxpayer funding:

Meanwhile, private media outlets actually were keeping the local public informed of the flood threat and the National Weather Service emergency alerts warning about it.