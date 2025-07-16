AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD ONCE AGAIN DOING STRAIGHT-UP REPORTAGE:
Great moments in cognitive dissonance: Trump is Hitler because he’s attempting to shrink the size of government!
