IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Jerome’s House Is a Very, Very, Very Fine House.

There’s been a bit of a building boom going on in D.C. that’s kind of run under the radar with all the sonic booms of the Trump administration reverberating in the air overhead, drowning out the sound of elven hammers hard at work.

Back in April, the NY Post broke the story that the Federal Reserve Chairman, who is so worried about inflation and the debt that he can’t lower interest rates to make your life easier, didn’t have a problem greenlighting a renovation of his admittedly aging digs over at the Fed.

The problem is that what Chairman Powell had in mind turned out to be more of something that got dubbed a ‘Palace of Versailles’ type home remodel, which, in this day and age, caused a few eyebrows to hit hairlines. Particularly since the American taxpayer will wind up footing the bill for it.