HEH:
To prove California isn't currently a "shithole," Newsom's office posted:
Two 8 year old pictures of CA
An 11 year old picture of CA
And a picture of Nevada https://t.co/l5dOiLMTMj
— John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 16, 2025
HEH:
To prove California isn't currently a "shithole," Newsom's office posted:
Two 8 year old pictures of CA
An 11 year old picture of CA
And a picture of Nevada https://t.co/l5dOiLMTMj
— John Hasson (@SonofHas) July 16, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.