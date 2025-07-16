ALREADY TERRIBLE WHCA APPOINTS A NEW HEAD, AND SOMEHOW MANAGES TO GET COMICALLY WORSE:

If the name Weijia Jiang sounds familiar, that’s because you’ve probably heard of her. Back during the early days of COVID-19, she was notorious for accusing the Trump administration of anti-Asian racism. Sometimes that came in the form of unevidenced claims that Trump officials insulted her to her face. Other times, she would take mundane statements and torture them until she got the required narrative. For example, Jiang was the journalist who claimed a Trump official said “Kung-flu to my face.”

And was asked in mid-March of 2020 by Kellyanne Conway, former Obama White House Cabinet Secretary Chris Lu, far-left gun control activist Fred Guttenberg, anti-Trumper Bill Kristol, Netflix producer Krister Johnson, and conservatives Benny Johnson, Dan McLaughlin, Nick Searcy, future second term Trump assistant attorney general Harmeet Dhillon, and others to name the name, which she refused to answer. Which very likely means it never happened, and to paraphrase Tom Wolfe, Jiang simply piped this “story” straight out of her skull.

Flash-forward to today, and as Bonchie of RedState writes, “Who was the official? It’s 2025, and we still don’t know because she’s never provided any evidence that happened, much less given a name. That might be understandable if this were a situation where a source needed to be protected. That wasn’t the case, though, leaving no excuse for her not to just tell us who supposedly said that to her. Crying racism became a bit of a thing for Jiang during that time.”

Her bias hasn’t just been relegated to COVID-19 coverage, though. She was also a stalwart defender of Joe Biden during his presidency, and after his disastrous interview with Robert Hur, Jiang falsely claimed that it was Hur who had lied. She screwed the story up so badly that her own network had to debunk her.

Unexpectedly: