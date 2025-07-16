MIDTERM PREVIEW: Top takeaways from the latest 2026 midterms fundraising reports.

New York lawmakers gear up for 2026 midterm elections.

Multiple New York House lawmakers raked in more than $1 million ahead of the 2026 midterms, where races in the Empire State will determine control of the House.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) raised $5.8 million and ended the reporting period with $9.8 million cash on hand, an impressive feat for a Democrat who could potentially challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his Senate seat or even mount a 2028 presidential bid.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is believed to be considering a gubernatorial bid, challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY). The New York Republican raked in $4 million and ended June with $11 million cash on hand. Stefanik’s haul is the largest amount raised for a New York Republican for an off-cycle year.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), another possible gubernatorial candidate, raised just $1.3 million in the same period and ended the quarter with $2.2 million cash on hand. Lawler represents the 17th Congressional District, which Harris won in the 2024 election.