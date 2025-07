DEI BAKED INTO LLM:

By golly, I tried it too. When it didn't work, I specifically asked Grok for a photo with current US racial breakdown and it simply cannot do it.

When I asked why, Grok explained it was likely trained to underrepresent whites to make up for past misrepresentations. https://t.co/fd18XOx2Xg pic.twitter.com/t0GR4kxMN1

— Sharyl Attkisson πŸ•΅οΈβ€β™‚οΈπŸ’ΌπŸ₯‹ (@SharylAttkisson) July 16, 2025