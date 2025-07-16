A ROCK ‘N’ ROLL PILGRIMAGE: My big sister traveled from Houston to Birmingham, England for what the NYT tells us was the event of the season–Ozzy Osborne’s last gig, featuring Black Sabbath as well as Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, and more. It raised about $200 million for charity.

This was Old Home Week for my sister. For years, she managed the Ozzfest Tour on behalf of Live Nation and has a genuine affection for the 76-year-old Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne (as they apparently do for her).

When I was a kid, she would sometimes take me along to the concerts she was working on. But the thrill of rock ‘n’ roll never quite took with me. I’m the law nerd little sister. My rock stars are Thomas Sowell, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Richard Epstein, … oh … and Glenn Reynolds. To each sister her own.