MINNESOTA ASSASSIN’S CONFESSION LETTER RELEASED FOLLOWING FEDERAL INDICTMENT:

Accused Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter’s confession letter was released on Tuesday, claiming that the state’s Democratic Governor, Tim Walz, wanted him to kill Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith. It came after he was indicted on federal murder charges for the deaths of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as stalking and firearms offenses.

In the lengthy letter addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel, Boelter identifies himself and writes that he was the “shooter at large” in the June 12 shootings in Minnesota, which happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 13. (Note: Boelter’s dates are off by one day – Saturday was June 14, and portions of the letter are difficult to decipher.)

“I will probably be dead by the time you read this letter. I want to share some information with you that you might find interesting,” the letter read. “I was [trained?] by U.S. military people off the books starting in college, I’ve been in projects since that time in Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa — all in the line of duty, doing what I thought was right and in the best interest of the United States.”

“Recently, I was approached about a project that Tim Walz wanted done…,” the letter added. “and Keith ____ was also aware of the project. Tim wanted me to kill Amy Klobuchar and Tina [Smith]. Tim wants to be a senator and doesn’t trust ______ to retire as planned.”