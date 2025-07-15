ROBERT SPENCER: Either These Guys Were Very, Very Lost, Or They Were Up to No Good. “After the U.S. strikes on the Iranian nuclear program, there was considerable concern about sleeper cells within the U.S. being activated; now it is clear that they’re not the only threat from Iran that American officials have to be worried about. Are agents of the Islamic Republic also taking advantage of the still-vulnerable northern border? A news item on Tuesday certainly suggested as much.”