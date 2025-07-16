DECOUPLING: Apple Agrees To $500M Deal To Buy Rare Earths From American Company, Reduce China Dependence.

MP Materials said that the deal with Apple means it “will significantly expand the capacity of its Fort Worth magnetics facility,” adding that “Magnet shipments are expected to begin in 2027 and ramp up to support hundreds of millions of Apple devices.”

“We are proud to partner with Apple to launch MP’s recycling platform and scale up our magnetics business,” said James Litinsky, Founder, Chairman and CEO of MP Materials. “This collaboration deepens our vertical integration, strengthens supply chain resilience, and reinforces America’s industrial capacity at a pivotal moment.”

MP Materials’ stock reached an all-time high on Tuesday following the deal with Apple, jumping 28% and surpassing $62 per share as of Tuesday morning. Apple stock was also up 0.5% at the time this article was published.