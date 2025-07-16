TYLER O’NEIL: 3 Perverse Ways Your Tax Dollars Fund the Left’s Dark Money Network.

The Justice Department funded at least one major Soros-backed NGO. One of Soros’ most notorious projects involves his support for “rogue prosecutors” who lower the penalties for crime. Not surprisingly, many of the cities with the highest murder rates have prosecutors backed by Soros.

The Vera Institute of Justice, which claims that the American criminal justice system is “rooted in a history of white supremacy,” has received more than $11 million from the Foundation to Promote Open Society since 2016.

Under Biden, the Justice Department paid Vera at least $73.6 million in contracts, mostly for providing legal services to immigrant children. In just over one year, the Department of Health and Human Services paid Vera nearly $200 million for “refugee and entrant assistance.”

Vera aims to “establish a right to representation for all immigrants facing deportation,” a rather curious stance to take under the Biden administration, when at least nine million illegal aliens entered the country.

Meanwhile, other NGOs also received hefty government funding to house and transport immigrants across the country, including illegal aliens. The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, one of many such groups, received 98% of its revenue—a whopping $284 million—from government grants in the 2023 fiscal year. The Foundation to Promote Open Society also contributed to the committee, sending $75,000 between 2017 and 2021.