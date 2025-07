REMEMBER WHEN THEY SCREAMED “NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW”? My pals on the left screamed “No one is above the law!” for quite a while and suddenly…no more. I wonder why that is? Just the News is reporting that:

“Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division concluded that [Schiff] engaged in a sustained pattern of possible mortgage fraud.”

Perhaps some folks pretending to hold the high moral ground are in fact outcome-determinative when it comes to those ethics and understanding of law. What say you?