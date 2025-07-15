WHY IS CNN SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? Watch: Abby Phillip and Ana Navarro Team Up to Excuse Racism, Make CNN Even More of a Dumpster Fire.

Can CNN get worse? That’s an evergreen question with an evergreen answer. On Monday, libertarian commentator Brad Polumbo was part of the panel on Abby Phillip’s primetime show, and things quickly devolved into racism after Ana Navarro couldn’t form an actual rebuttal. The co-host of “The View” claimed that Donald Trump’s presidency has been a “reign of terror.” At that point, Polumbo rightly, and fairly politely, pointed out that such a statement is hyperbolic. Did Navarro then provide evidence to back up her rhetoric? Of course, not. She dismissed Polumbo as a “white man” whose opinions don’t matter because of his race. A fair warning that you may lose some brain cells watching this exchange.

Abby Phillip jumping in here to *defend Ana* and dismiss Brad further after she did this is just incredible. What a dumpster fire of a network. https://t.co/0n6ecLttDD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2025

Exit quote: “With Scott Jennings likely having political ambitions and appearing on CNN less, this is what Phillip’s program has devolved into. That Greg Gutfeld continues to swamp her in the key demo should surprise no one.”