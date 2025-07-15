BETHANY MANDEL: The left is a cult — and parents can fight it, with Supreme Court’s blessing.

In a landmark ruling last month, the Supreme Court slapped down a public-school district’s mandatory lessons on sexual topics for young children — and gave parents the power to push back against leftist indoctrination in school.

In Mahmoud v. Taylor, parents in Montgomery County, Md., argued that mandatory teaching of LGBT-themed books violated their families’ religious beliefs.

They didn’t seek to remove the books — only the right to opt their children out of lessons that used them. The court backed them.

The district’s instruction promoted the idea that gender is fluid and interchangeable, a notion that runs against the teachings of every major monotheistic religion: Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

Its LGBT teachings are part of a secular belief system that deliberately aims to supplant those traditional faiths with a new one.

Leftism today increasingly functions not merely as a political ideology but as a full-fledged secular religion, complete with its own moral code, dogmas, rituals and rules of excommunication.