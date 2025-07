GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA — SO GOOD AND SO HARD:

BREAKING – The California Senate has passed SB 549, granting LA County authority to purchase fire‑destroyed lots for minimal cost and convert them into low‑income housing, directly contradicting Gavin Newsom’s previous assurance to homeowners that such government‑driven property… — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 15, 2025

Did Los Angelenos honestly expect Newsom or Bass to let this crisis they enhanced go to waste?