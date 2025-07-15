MICHAEL WALSH: Et tu, Brute?

Given that John Roberts has spent much of his tenure as Chief Justice (a gift of the George W. Bush administration) fighting to preserve the court’s reputation, all he has managed to accomplish is to raise these issues again and cast disrepute on the entire federal judicial system — much as Bush did to conservatism and the presidency. Indeed, on his watch, the heavily feminized court has latterly descended into open catfighting; in almost every 6-3 vote of importance, one is almost certain to find the three liberal women on the short side of every issue. Meanwhile more than one justice has publicly criticized Joe Biden’s DEI/Broadway hopeful pick, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, and her lack of intellectual rigor and apparent disregard of the law if it violates her feelings.