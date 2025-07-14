ABOUT DAMN TIME: Ted Cruz Unveils Bill To Designate Muslim Brotherhood a Terrorist Organization, Anticipates Bipartisan Support. “While past legislative efforts focused on the organization’s nebulous global operation, the new bill employs a ‘bottom-up’ approach that systematically sanctions the Muslim Brotherhood’s violent branches around the world. The bill centers on active terrorist organizations, creating a legal framework to designate the Muslim Brotherhood writ large as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).”