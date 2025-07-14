THE NEW SPACE RACE: Space Force is training for ‘orbital warfare’ in its largest exercise yet.

According to Space Force Col. Jay Steingold, the exercise’s director, Resolute Space 2025 involves “live, synthetic, and virtual space warfighting.” In practice, several of the military’s space-based satellites will be involved, both for real-time operations and in simulated conditions.

However “orbital warfare” remains less defined by the service. This does not appear to involve deploying laser-armed troops like in ‘Moonraker’ or staging orbital kinetic drops. Space Force operates an array of satellites and a space plane famous for its long missions in orbit, but the service has not disclosed any kind of space-based battleship or fighter. Space Force did not give details to its specific space-based or space-capable weapons. However in recent months Saltzman and other leaders have talked about boosting Space Force’s offensive capabilities, both in electromagnetic warfare and in more direct warfare, specifying the need to get kinetic and non-kinetic weapons for the latter category.