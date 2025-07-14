BLUE STATE BLUES: Washington state government spending surges 116% since 2015.

Washington state faces deficit spending by 2028 as lawmakers just hit taxpayers with the state’s largest combined tax increase – all driven by massive state spending increases over the past decade, an investigation of state budgets by The Center Square found.

Washington state spent about $80 billion in the 2013-15 budget but is set to spend more than $173 billion in 2025-27, a more than 116% increase over that time. U.S. inflation since 2015 has risen just 35.63%.

The surge in spending of taxpayer dollars prompted some policy analysts and lawmakers to say the increases must end sooner or later.