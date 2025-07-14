BLUE STATE BLUES: Washington state government spending surges 116% since 2015.
Washington state faces deficit spending by 2028 as lawmakers just hit taxpayers with the state’s largest combined tax increase – all driven by massive state spending increases over the past decade, an investigation of state budgets by The Center Square found.
Washington state spent about $80 billion in the 2013-15 budget but is set to spend more than $173 billion in 2025-27, a more than 116% increase over that time. U.S. inflation since 2015 has risen just 35.63%.
The surge in spending of taxpayer dollars prompted some policy analysts and lawmakers to say the increases must end sooner or later.
What would we do without experts?
I’d just add that the population has grown only about 15% since 2015, so even taking inflation into account, state spending has grown dramatically per capita — just under 40%.
By comparison, real GDP growth in Washington since 2015 is about 30%. So it doesn’t matter how much harder residents work or save, Olympia will eat all that up and more.