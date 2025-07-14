July 15, 2025

HIS PATIENCE HAS WORN OUT: Trump vows ‘billions of dollars’ in weapons for Ukraine, 100% ‘secondary tariffs’ on Russia if no peace in 50 days.

The weapons will include “everything,” Trump said during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office — though the president did not immediately reveal specifics.

The White House also did not provide additional information on the specific weapons sent over to Europe.

When asked whether “Patriot missiles” — officially known as Guided Mulitple Launch Rocket Systems — or “Patriot batteries” would be sent to Ukraine, the president responded: “It is all of them. It is a full complement.”

“We will have some within days,” Trump continued. “A couple of countries that have Patriots will swap over, or replace the Patriots with the ones they have.”

Secondary sanctions are meant to punish individuals or entities who do business with a country. Should they take effect on Sept. 2, 50 days from Monday, they are meant to put more pressure on Moscow — which has already been hit with direct sanctions — by deterring further business and isolating Russia’s economy.

They had a friendly, businesslike relationship — which Putin seems to have misread as being able to treat Trump like a mark.

Posted at 7:33 am by Stephen Green