HIS PATIENCE HAS WORN OUT: Trump vows ‘billions of dollars’ in weapons for Ukraine, 100% ‘secondary tariffs’ on Russia if no peace in 50 days.

The weapons will include “everything,” Trump said during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office — though the president did not immediately reveal specifics.

The White House also did not provide additional information on the specific weapons sent over to Europe.

When asked whether “Patriot missiles” — officially known as Guided Mulitple Launch Rocket Systems — or “Patriot batteries” would be sent to Ukraine, the president responded: “It is all of them. It is a full complement.”

“We will have some within days,” Trump continued. “A couple of countries that have Patriots will swap over, or replace the Patriots with the ones they have.”

…

Secondary sanctions are meant to punish individuals or entities who do business with a country. Should they take effect on Sept. 2, 50 days from Monday, they are meant to put more pressure on Moscow — which has already been hit with direct sanctions — by deterring further business and isolating Russia’s economy.