TODAY SESAME STREET, TOMORROW THE WORLD! Elmo’s X account hacked? Sesame Street character trolls Trump, demands Epstein files in viral rant.

The official X account of popular Sesame Street character Elmo appeared to be hacked on Sunday, with some new posts urging President Donald Trump to release the Epstein files and calling him Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s ‘puppet’. The account was restored after the brief hack, and all derogatory posts were deleted. One tweet from the Elmo account read: “Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F**K JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED.” “RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F****R,” another post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, read. The account has not confirmed the alleged hack yet. We do not know who was behind these tweets.

We do know the hacker isn’t familiar with Elmo’s backstory: Elmo puppeteer cleared of under-age sex claim.

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time that Elmo has let his antisemitic freak flag fly; it happened before in 2013: ‘Anti-Semitic Elmo’ goes to jail.

A man who gained notoriety for going on anti-Semitic rants while dressed in an Elmo muppet suit in New York was sentenced to a year in jail for trying to extort $2 million from the Girl Scouts, where he worked briefly on a computer project. Dan Sandler, who has used the name Adam Sandler as well, showed no remorse for his crimes and said as much to Judge Robert Stolz as he was sentenced at the Manhattan Criminal Court, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. “This is not the case of someone in the back room of the office trying to embezzle money — this is more of a protest, like laying down in the intersection,” Sandler said. “I am in no way sorry to the Girl Scouts organization, because I think they are a corrupt organization.”

No word yet if Elmo is joining the Mamdani campaign, or if Grok has suddenly decided to become Sesame Street’s community organizer.

UPDATE: Or when Tucker will be “just asking questions” to Elmo: