CALIFORNIA’S SLAVERY REPARATIONS PROGRAM: California was never a slave state. Nevertheless, numerous “reparations” bills have passed the Assembly to benefit the descendants of American slaves. For example, AB7 would (if it passes the Senate and is signed into law by the governor) authorize California universities to discriminate in admissions in favor of the descendants of slaves. Similarly, AB57 would earmark 10% of the funds available under California’s first-time homebuyers program for the descendants of slaves. As passed by the Assembly, AB742 would “prioritize” applicants seeking “licensure” who are descendants of slaves. The Senate version is currently worded somewhat differently, but it’s still the same idea.

More such bills have passed the Assembly and seem destined to pass the Senate.

Apparently, California Democrats think this gets them around those pesky laws that forbid race discrimination. They are wrong. Imagine if, back in the 1950s, segregated school districts had switched from segregating the schools based on race to segregating them based on descent from slavery. It wouldn’t have made a difference. They’d have been laughed for their efforts.

Obviously lawsuits will be filed if these bills pass. More interestingly, the Department of Justice could go after the State of California for a violation of Title VI. Thanks in part to the Civil Rights Restoration Act of 1987, the federal government could potentially cut off the state from billions of dollars in federal funding.

This stuff deserves to get more publicity than it’s getting. If Gavin Newsom signs any of them, and then runs for President (or even if he doesn’t), you can bet they will be a standard talking point for Republicans. Personally, I rather stop them now. But some in the Republican Party have a different opinion.