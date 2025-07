FROM THE PEOPLE WHO BROUGHT YOU JOE BIDEN’S POTUS ACCOUNT:

Gavin campaigned in South Carolina all week, even though he’s the Gov of CALIFORNIA Which is on the opposite end of the country. Did @GovPressOffice know about his trip before they sent this out? Guys. Stop letting the interns run your comms. They don’t know anything. https://t.co/PlU3XqPm2D

— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 13, 2025