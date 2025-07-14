KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Hostile MSM Hacks Aren’t Even Good at Being Bad Anymore. “They are all so blinded by hatred for Trump that they’re incapable of doing the bare minimum. I’ve been writing about MSM for over 20 years and I remember a time when they put a lot more effort into being crafty about their bias. That’s all been out the window since 2016. They’re just mindless, frothing rage beasts now, lashing out rather than thinking.”