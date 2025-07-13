DATA REPUBLICAN: According to data from the Center for Immigration Studies (pro-immigrant), many immigrants work for extremely low wages, which are then subsidized by taxpayers through public assistance.

The argument that “someone has to pick your lettuce” is dead; there is no “cheap labor” only corporate subsidies at our taxpayer expense. It might even end up being cheaper for businesses holistically when they are forced to pay actual market wages rather than depending on roundabout benefits.

🔸 54% of immigrant-headed households use at least one major welfare program, compared to 39% of U.S.-born households.

🔸 Non-citizen households (e.g., green card holders and illegal immigrants) show the highest usage at 59%.

🔸 Compared to U.S.-born households, immigrant households show elevated usage in:

– Food assistance programs: 36% vs. 25%

– Medicaid: 37% vs. 25%

– Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC): 16% vs. 12%

🔸 Illegal immigrants can receive benefits on behalf of their U.S.-born children, while children who are illegal immigrants themselves are eligible for school meals and WIC.

🔸 Several states provide Medicaid or SNAP to some illegal immigrants, and millions of undocumented immigrants with work permits (DACA, TPS, asylum applicants) qualify for EITC.

🔸 Removing low-cost programs like school meals and WIC from the analysis still shows 46% of immigrant households vs. 33% of U.S.-born households use at least one remaining major program.

🔸 Workforce participation is high: 83% of immigrant households and 94% of illegal immigrant households have at least one worker.