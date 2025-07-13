RIDE THE MAMDANI RECURSION!

Flashback: Cuomo should thank Mamdani for making him look like the safe, stable choice for NYC mayor.

Speaking of the former LovGuv, “Cuomo is expected to announce this week that he is staying in the race as an independent for the mayor of New York City, sources told NewsNation.”

Otherwise: Mamdani is the mayor New York Democrats deserve. As Ed Koch was quoted as saying when he lost his primary against David Dinkins, “The people have spoken, and now they must be punished.” (And boy, were they.)